Film mogul Tyler Perry said Monday that he flew back to his home state of Georgia so he could vote in the state’s Senate runoff elections.

The Atlanta resident tweeted that the absentee ballot he requested early last month never arrived despite a shipping confirmation.

Hey Georgia, Is anyone else having this problem? I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate, responded and encouraged him to vote in person if able.

“Just tell the person at the check-in table that you wish to cancel your ballot & vote in person,” she wrote.

Hey @tylerperry, we’ve got you. Requested a ballot but haven’t received it? Vote in person on Election Day! Just tell the person at the check-in table that you wish to cancel your ballot & vote in person. Go to https://t.co/lClnYYPro6 to find your assigned polling place. https://t.co/laQR8qgHlD — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 4, 2021

Hours later, Perry responded and said he decided to fly home.

“I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!” he tweeted.

He later shared a video of himself leaving his in-person poll location, donning his new voting sticker.

Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

It was unclear where the actor and “Madea Family Funeral” director was traveling before he flew back to Georgia. Perry is among several Hollywood stars making a final push to get voters in the Peach State to the polls heading into Tuesday’s runoffs.

Sen. Kelly LoefflerKelly LoefflerTrump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation MORE (R) is facing off against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, while Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs MORE (R), whose first term ended Sunday, is trying to fend off a challenge from Jon Ossoff (D). The runoffs will determine which party controls the Senate.

