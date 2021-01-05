https://nypost.com/2021/01/04/highly-contagious-uk-variant-of-covid-19-found-in-ny/

The highly-contagious UK variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Saratoga Springs, marking the first known case in New York State, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

A 60-year-old man recently tested positive for the mutated COVID-19 strain, and is recovering, Cuomo said during an afternoon conference call.

“He appears to be on the mend,” said Cuomo.

It’s believed that the patient, who was not identified by name, contracted the disease at a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs.

Three other people in the store have also fallen ill, though it is not yet clear if they have the UK variant, Cuomo said.

He had not traveled recently, suggesting that he contracted the strain from another yet-unidentified person within the community, Cuomo said.

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The governor added that approximately 5,000 tests for the variant have been conducted — including downstate — with no prior positive results.

The UK strain has previously been detected stateside in Colorado and California.

