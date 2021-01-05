https://babylonbee.com/news/us-postal-service-wishes-everyone-a-happy-thanksgiving/

U.S. Postal Service Wishes Everyone A Happy Thanksgiving

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Just five days into the new year, The United States Postal Service delivered postcards to U.S. mailboxes wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and hopes for a joyful holiday season.

The festive postcards, adorned with falling leaves and an illustration of a turkey in postal worker attire, arrived at homes on January 5, 2021, just in time for recipients whose New Year’s resolutions include efforts to recycle more.

When pressed about the delayed delivery, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy replied with legendary postal worker enthusiasm, “This far exceeded expectations. Getting them delivered so quickly only required a hefty budget increase.” He added that Christmas postcards would be arriving very soon.

Rodney Smodd, a resident of Louisville, Kentucky, expressed similar satisfaction upon discovering the Thanksgiving postcard in his mailbox in January. “They really have sped up for sure. I just got their 4th of July postcard last week.”

He then read the message aloud, “We at the United States Postal Service wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, a happy holiday season, and a pleasant, stress-free 2009 to come.”