https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-former-kemp-staffer-helped-dominion-land-107-million-contract-state-georgia-quite-deal/

This is quite stunning.

It’s hard to figure out the criminal mind.

How does one justify the decision to throw a state, a president, and a country away in exchange for personal profit?

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry found the link between crooked Governor Brian Kemp and Dominion Voting Systems in December.

His name is Jared Thomas.

According to USA Today — Dominion lobbyists have also included Republicans, namely Jared Thomas, a former campaign manager and elections staffer for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp when he served as secretary of state, overseeing elections, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It’s a revolving door.

TRENDING: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Arrested Leaving D.C. Area Airport on Way to Stop the Steal Rallies …Update: Charged With Burning Black Lives Matter Banner and then Possessing Two Gun Magazines

BREAKING: State records reveal key lobbyist helping Dominion land $107 mil contract with Georgia previously worked as top elections staffer for Gov. Kemp when he was secretary of state. Jared Thomas, who served as Kemp’s chief of staff,was hired by Dominion salesman Barry Herron — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 17, 2020

REVOLVING DOOR: Gov. Brian Kemp’s former chief of staff –Jared S. Thomas — left secretary of state’s office and became paid lobbyist for Dominion Voting Systems, helping it land $107 million contract to run Georgia’s elections https://t.co/CA13rMcWUC — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 17, 2020

Now there is more…

Article from 2019 confirms this “Dominion’s 10 lobbyists include former Secretary of State Lewis Massey and Jared Thomas, a former campaign manager and elections staffer for Gov. Brian Kemp when he was secretary of state.” https://t.co/ACSfdUuaD5 — Andrew N (@AndrewNeumann12) January 5, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

