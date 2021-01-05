https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/update-former-kemp-staffer-helped-dominion-land-107-million-contract-state-georgia-quite-deal/

This is quite stunning.
It’s hard to figure out the criminal mind.
How does one justify the decision to throw a state, a president, and a country away in exchange for personal profit?

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry found the link between crooked Governor Brian Kemp and Dominion Voting Systems in December.

His name is Jared Thomas.
According to USA Today — Dominion lobbyists have also included Republicans, namely Jared Thomas, a former campaign manager and elections staffer for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp when he served as secretary of state, overseeing elections, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It’s a revolving door.

Now there is more…

