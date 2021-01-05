https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/update-proud-boys-leader-enrique-tarrio-charged-with-2-felony-counts-of-weapons-possession/

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio banned from DC by judge

Two Felony Magazine Possession Charges

FULL CHARGING DOCUMENTS

“In addition to destruction of property charges, the 36-year-old is also facing two felony weapons charges: D.C. police said officers found him with two high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.”

A D.C. judge ordered Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to stay away from the nation’s capital pending felony possession charges that he brought two high-capacity firearm magazines branded with his group’s insignia into the city.

The latter church’s lawsuit described the Proud Boys’ destruction of the signs as acts of “terror” and vandalism that opened up “a new and dangerous chapter in the long and terrible history of white supremacist mob violence targeting Black houses of worship.”

When asked by authorities about the property-damage charge, Tarrio refused to answer any questions without a lawyer present. Tarrio told to police that the magazines were products that he was selling.

The next status conference in his case has been scheduled for June 8 this year.

“I sell, so just so you guys know, on my site, I sell mags.”

