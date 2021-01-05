https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/video-dc-antifa-blm-hide-behind-police-trump-supporters-attempt-get-blm-plaza/

Antifa and Black Lives Matter militants in DC hid behind police as Trump supporters attempted to gain access to BLM Plaza on Tuesday evening.

Trump supporters clashed with police as the anti-cop leftists hid safely behind them.

DC: After months of calling to defund the police and rioting nationwide claiming black people are brutalized by police and crying that MPD hasn’t been doing enough to protect BLM Antifa and BLM DC are hiding behind dozens of police officers safely secured in BLM plaza tonight pic.twitter.com/QR0LwFBRjT — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) January 6, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Evidence China Was Colluding with the Bidens and Providing Information on How to Defeat President Trump in the 2020 Election

“After months of calling to defund the police and rioting nationwide claiming black people are brutalized by police and crying that MPD hasn’t been doing enough to protect BLM,” reporter Drew Hernandez tweeted. “Antifa and BLM DC are hiding behind dozens of police officers safely secured in BLM plaza tonight.”

“F*** BLM!” chants in BLM Plaza as the Trump supporters remain gathered at the police line on I Street #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/xxNTUYolLH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Chaos ensued when Trump supporters attempted to gain access to BLM Plaza and rush the police line.

Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

Mace deployed as police push back into the crowd of Trump supporters trying to get into BLM Plaza #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/mmNqq3vYyO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021

The Nationalist Review reports, “A Black Lives Matter supporter attacked an elderly Trump supporter this evening in Washington, leaving her face bruised and bloody. When other Trump supporters demonstrating for the president’s reelection struggle stepped in to protect the victim and request that the police arrest her assailant, the police responded by pepper spraying the entire group.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

