Vice President Mike Pence’s office says he’s still expected to preside over the Senate at tomorrow’s Electoral Vote certification in response to Sen. Chuck Grassley telling reporters Tuesday morning that “we don’t expect him to be there”:

From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins:

Well, this boomlet didn’t last long:

Here’s the clarification:

