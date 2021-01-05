https://www.oann.com/vp-pence-under-growing-pressure-from-gop-lawmakers-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vp-pence-under-growing-pressure-from-gop-lawmakers-president-trump

Vice President Mike Pence finishes a swearing-in ceremony for senators in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

UPDATED 8:58 AM PT – Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Pressure is mounting for Vice President Mike Pence as the President and GOP lawmakers push him to reject electoral votes from states with voter fraud.

On Wednesday, Pence will preside over a joint session of Congress where Republican lawmakers argue he can choose to select an alternate slate of electors in favor of President Trump.

So far, 12 Republican senators and 140 GOP House members plan to object the election results with the President calling on Pence during his rally in Georgia Monday to select Republican electors.

“I hope that our great Vice President comes through for us, he’s a great guy,” President Trump told the crowd. “Of course if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much. No, Mike is a great guy. He’s a great man and a smart man.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President appears to be standing with the President amid widespread voting irregularities. During a Trump campaign rally for Georgia’s Senate races on Monday, Pence shared his concerns of voter fraud. He also promised to keep fighting for a fair and free election.

Results are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

