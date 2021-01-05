https://www.oann.com/vp-pence-under-growing-pressure-from-gop-lawmakers-president-trump/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vp-pence-under-growing-pressure-from-gop-lawmakers-president-trump

UPDATED 8:58 AM PT – Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Pressure is mounting for Vice President Mike Pence as the President and GOP lawmakers push him to reject electoral votes from states with voter fraud.

The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

On Wednesday, Pence will preside over a joint session of Congress where Republican lawmakers argue he can choose to select an alternate slate of electors in favor of President Trump.

So far, 12 Republican senators and 140 GOP House members plan to object the election results with the President calling on Pence during his rally in Georgia Monday to select Republican electors.

“I hope that our great Vice President comes through for us, he’s a great guy,” President Trump told the crowd. “Of course if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much. No, Mike is a great guy. He’s a great man and a smart man.”

We continue to hold out hope that there is a federal judge who understands that the fraud that stole this election will mean the end of our republic. This lawsuit would ensure that the VP can only accept electors legitimately and legally elected. https://t.co/1wenhJrRFY — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the Vice President appears to be standing with the President amid widespread voting irregularities. During a Trump campaign rally for Georgia’s Senate races on Monday, Pence shared his concerns of voter fraud. He also promised to keep fighting for a fair and free election.

Results are expected to be announced on Wednesday.

