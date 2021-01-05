https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/walmart-clinics-healthcare-primary-care/2021/01/05/id/1004282

Walmart is continuing to open primary care clinics in its stores as it looks to grab a slice of the $3.6 trillion Americans spend annually on healthcare.

CNBC reported that the company launched Walmart Health, a doctor-run clinic in its store in Dallas, Georgia, in September 2019.

As of December, the company had 50 clinics operating in its stores. Walmart has announced plans to open at least seven more this year, CNBC said.

According to the Walmart website, the clinics, depending on location, offer services like X-rays, annual checkups, dental exams, optometry, and health insurance education and enrollment.

CNBC noted that as of 2019 there were more than 3.5 million people uninsured. And it asked: “Could Walmart Health’s low price point be the future of healthcare in America?”

