In the November race, Doug Collins and Kelly Loeffler earned 1.1 million more votes than Warnock.
Decision Desk HQ Projects @ReverendWarnock (D) has won the Georgia Special Senate Runoff Election
Race Called: 11:13PM EST 01.05.21
The Perdue Ossoff race has not been called but the odds give Ossoff a 96% chance of winning.