Posted by Kane on January 5, 2021 10:36 pm

Things are escalating quickly in DC…

“We had your back but we don’t have your back anymore. We’re the business owners, we’re the veterans, we had your back but we ain’t got your back no more because you don’t got our back.”

Posobiec says ‘leave DC, it’s not safe’…

Watch Live



