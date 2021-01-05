https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-chaos-at-freedom-plaza-posobiec-says-leave-dc-its-not-safe/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Chaotic scene in BLM Plaza as police clash with Trump supporters trying to rush the line #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/wjGsUSaCWH
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021
Things are escalating quickly in DC…
“We had your back but we don’t have your back anymore. We’re the business owners, we’re the veterans, we had your back but we ain’t got your back no more because you don’t got our back.”
Posobiec says ‘leave DC, it’s not safe’…
Get out of DC. The city is not safe.
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2021
Lots of videos of attacks in DC. Awful. Please stay in, stay safe.
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 6, 2021
“F*** BLM!” chants in BLM Plaza as the Trump supporters remain gathered at the police line on I Street #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/xxNTUYolLH
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021
“You lost both sides of support. We had your f***ing back, but we ain’t got your back no more!” Trump supporters yell at police after they block access to BLM Plaza and make arrests of some of the group tonight #DC #WashingtonDC #January6th pic.twitter.com/M2syNacscv
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 6, 2021
Woman claims she was hit by BLM & that MPD protected the aggressor. #BLMPlaza pic.twitter.com/mUTDmmM5Oa
— Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) January 6, 2021
Watch Live