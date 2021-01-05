https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/watch-rockstar-utah-patriots-also-confronted-mitt-romney-airport-chanting-traitor-flight/

RINO Senator Mitt Romney was confronted by Utah patriots en route to DC on Tuesday, ahead of the Stop the Steal protests.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, once he boarded the plane, the patriotic passengers chanted “traitor” and demanded to know his connections to Burisma and Joe Biden.

Prior to boarding, a woman walked up and confronted him while filming the encounter. Before she could even get a word out, the senator barked at her to put her mask on.

“Don’t tell me what to do,” the brave patriot responded.

“Please put your mask on, you’re required by law to put your mask on in this airport,” Romney tells the woman, who informed him that she is standing six feet away from him.

“Ok, I am going to go ahead and do it because I want to have a chat with you,” she says. “Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?”

Utah Patriots catch Rino Romney at Salt Lake City international airport! He thinks he’s above his constituents!!! Openly bashing @realDonaldTrump!!! “These people won’t be able to walk down the street.” VOLUME UP! ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/Lntgozkajx — Qtah (@Utah_17) January 6, 2021

The RINO claims that President Trump does many things that he supports, but does not provide any specifics. When she asks about the election, he declares that he does not support the effort to stop the steal and that it’s a “long story” and she will have a chance to hear his remarks from the State Capitol.

“You didn’t even support him in the election,” she says.

“No, I did not,” Romney responds.

“Why not?” she asks.

“For reasons I explained at the time,” Romney says.

The woman reminds Romney that he was voted in by conservatives to represent conservatives.

“Actually, that’s not how the constitution works,” Romney says.

As the senator attempts to run away from his constituent, she adds that he is a “joke” and says that she wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t voted in legally either. Another patriot also joined in to back her up.

A sharp-eyed Gateway reader noticed that Romney was also sitting in a seat reserved for the handicapped or elderly when the smug jerk lectured the woman for breaking airport rules by not wearing her mask.

Hey @gatewaypundit, is that @SenatorRomney sitting in a seat reserved for the elderly, the handicapped, or pregnant people who posses cervixes? What an entitled jerk! via @CassandraRules https://t.co/6WKIUiFo2e pic.twitter.com/ZgtdzdnDPS — Pelosi’s Liver (Kraken-Elect) (@PelosisLiver) January 6, 2021

As Romney got on the plane, a chant of “traitor” broke out after a woman yelled for the passengers to let him know what they think. As it dissipated, people began grilling him about why he is betraying his voters.

Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC pic.twitter.com/t9uq3vkCo5 — Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) January 5, 2021

“We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden, Mitt Romney,” a woman shouted. “You don’t listen to your constituents!”

Romney has said that efforts to challenge the election results are an “egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some,” and said that it “dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic.”

“The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it,” Romney claimed.

Romney also said that the election being stolen is a “false rumor.”

