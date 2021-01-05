https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/can-stop-steal/

The frustration and anger you feel is appropriate and righteous. There is still time to make your voice heard. Go to this link and you can send a message to every legislator in contested states. It is an easy click and your voice will join that of millions of Americans. Click here on freeroots.com. You can also send a message to scan the ballots here.

Since freeroots started operating, more than 57 million patriots have signed on to emails and petitions to scan the ballots. Keep it going and share with your friends and family.

Republican legislators in Pennsylvania are fighting back. Watch what happened today when the Republican majority removed the Democrat Lt. Governor from presiding over the State Senate:

Watch the wild video of @JohnFetterman being removed from the PA State Senate:pic.twitter.com/WSNQe56yBK — The Recount (@therecount) January 5, 2021

The following short video from South Park anticipated what we are witnessing.

