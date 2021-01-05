https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whole-foods-john-mackey-ceo-healthcare/2021/01/05/id/1004304

The chief executive of Whole Foods said that the “best solution” to the issue of healthcare is for Americans to eat better so that they don’t “need” it, CNBC reported this week.

John Mackey told Freakonomics Radio in November, in comments first reported by CNBC on Monday, that “I mean, honestly, we talk about healthcare. The best solution is not to need healthcare. The best solution is to change the way people eat, the way they live, the lifestyle, and diet.”

He added, “There’s no reason why people shouldn’t be healthy and have a longer health span. A bunch of drugs is not going to solve the problem.”

Mackey previously oversaw Whole Foods’ decision to cease providing healthcare coverage for part-time employees in 2019.

“71% of Americans are overweight and 42.5% are obese. Clearly, we’re making bad choices in the way we eat,” he continued. “It’s not a sustainable path. And so, I’m calling it out.”

Mackey went on to say that he himself constantly monitors his eating, drinking, and sleeping habits to ensure he’s leading a healthy lifestyle.

“I see how long I slept. I see the quality of my sleep. I see what my pulse rate was for the whole night,” he said. “Any time I drink any alcohol at all, my deep sleep almost completely disappears, I don’t sleep as long, my pulse rate goes up. So, my body is trying to metabolize this alcohol. And I had no idea.”

