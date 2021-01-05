https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/will-twitter-flag-the-washington-post-for-misinformation-for-reporting-that-jacob-blake-was-unarmed/

As Twitchy reported, the police officer who shot Jacob Blake last summer will not face charges, and Wisconsin’s governor has brought in the National Guard as a precaution. It’s interesting to see how the different news outlets are presenting the story in their headlines and tweets; most mention that Blake is black, while some also include the fact that Officer Rusten Sheskey is white. Others, like Newsmax, have left race out of it entirely while still managing to get the facts across.

As we noted in our previous post, the Washington Post — second in influence only to the New York Times — noted in its tweet that Blake was unarmed. (As we also noted, PBS NewsHour announced he’d been killed.) It was reported last summer that Blake admitted to having a knife. While making today’s announcement, the district attorney again mentioned that Blake admitted he was armed.

Will the Post retract its tweet? Will Twitter flag it as disinformation? (Of course not.)

Police officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who was shot 7 times in the back in Kenosha, Wis. https://t.co/WN2HJf4zTM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 5, 2021

Flagging for youhttps://t.co/uk5zdCr4kN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2021

Kenosha District Attorney Michael Gravely: “Very important, Jacob Blake, while actively resisting, arms himself with a knife. … It is absolutely incontrovertible that Jacob Blake was armed with a knife during this encounter.” https://t.co/cTohZ9ntWO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 5, 2021

He was also shot with a Taser, but that proved ineffective.

The DA is now showing video of Blake WITH the knife and audio of people yelling at him to drop the knife. Then he provided a PHOTOGRAPH of the knife. That Blake HIMSELF testified later that he HAD! And the Washington Post IS just GOING Infowars on this. ~@ZaidJilani — sarah k (@wordpower2018) January 5, 2021

*Jacob Blake admits he was armed with a knife*

Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/koRt5IhOrI — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 5, 2021

Anyone who believed Blake was unarmed has their narrative confirmed now by a major newspaper. The tweet has been up for an hour-and-a-half now — are they ever going to correct it?

