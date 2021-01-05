https://noqreport.com/2021/01/05/wisconsin-legislature-moves-towards-decertifying-electors/

There has been a tricky game being played by the state legislatures in some of the contested states following the fraudulent presidential election. The Republican majorities in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia generally want to decertify electors, but they’re faced with multiple dilemmas. The biggest one is optics; thanks in large part to mainstream media ignoring and Big Tech suppressing credible reports of massive voter fraud, millions of voters in these states are left without a clue about why decertification is necessary.

It appears Wisconsin is the first state to take a serious stab at it. Others have written letters and made proclamations, but the Wisconsin legislature is the first to make a move through a resolution. This is an important distinction because doing so is the first solid expression of the plenary powers over electors granted to state legislatures by the United States Constitution. According to popular Twitter patriot Mαχιмυs Ɗeploяaвιlιѕ:

FYI Wisconsin Update -Wisconsin Legislature to introduce resolution to decert state and award it to Trump on Thursday; first order or business. -Resolution does NOT require Governor signature. -Already posted online https://t.co/J9FqNobw5k Cheers 🍻 😊 — ⚡ Mαχιмυs 🔥 Ɗeploяaвιlιѕ⚡ (@Maximus_4EVR) January 5, 2021

The resolution in question is not a direct action to decertify. It is an opening volley to allow for decertification coupled with punitive actions against those who allowed vote fraud to be perpetrated, most commonly in the executive branch. As Maximus notes, this is a resolution and therefore does not require the Governor’s signature.

In essence, this is a statement that, if passed, can be used as the predicate to officially take back the legislature’s power over electors (though some will argue that the power was never removed regardless of state laws or state constitution mandates) so they can then decertify the electors selected for Joe Biden.

This resolution will likely be voted on when the legislative session begins on Thursdays. As some have noted, this falls after Congress meets in a joint session to count electoral votes, so it’s unclear if decertification is even possible at that point. But President Trump has promised to keep fighting even after January 6th and as our EIC noted last week, January 6th is not the true end date for challenges.

Perhaps the biggest boost to this gambit would happen if Vice President Mike Pence, acting as President of the Senate, chooses to delay the electoral vote count. He has that power in spite of the Electoral Count Act. There are many legal workarounds and precedents. The easiest would be to accept the proposed formation of an Election Commission by Senator Ted Cruz and others. That would establish a 10-day emergency audit of contested votes as well as investigations into irregularities. Doing this would allow state legislatures during regular session to make the appropriate moves to correct their slates.

Here’s the draft Wisconsin resolution reformatted for easier reading:

Relating to: addressing election law violations.

Whereas, in the United States, the power to govern is given by the people through the process of democratic elections. It is by this process that our government obtains legitimacy; and

Whereas, we have three branches of government, and the legislative branch, consisting of duly elected representatives of the people, is the branch charged with the power to write the laws. It is through this process that our government maintains legitimacy; and

Whereas, when the executive branch or administrative agencies charged with enforcing the laws instead choose to step outside of the law, or go beyond the law, or stretch the law to something other than what is written, the legitimacy of the government begins to erode; and

Whereas, the 2020 election and the recount of the results of the presidential election have brought to light a number of areas in which the letter of the law is not being followed. Those circumstances of departure from the letter of the law include, but are not limited to, the following:

Clerks provided absentee ballots to electors without applications, as required by Wis. Stat. § 6.86. Clerks and deputy clerks authorized by the municipal clerk failed to write on the official ballot, in the space for official endorsement, the clerk’s initials and official title, as required by Wis. Stat. § 6.87 (1). Clerks issued absentee ballots to electors who were required to enclose a copy of proof of identification or an authorized substitute document, but who failed to do so under Wis. Stat. § 6.87 (1). Clerks failed to enter initials on ballot envelopes indicating whether the elector is exempt from providing proof of identification, as required by Wis. Stat. §

136.87 (2). Clerks in Milwaukee and Dane Counties declared electors in their counties to be “indefinitely confined” under Wis. Stat. § 6.86 (2), causing chaos and confusion, and failed to keep current the mailing list established under that subsection; more than 215,000 electors thus avoided identification requirements and safeguards that the legislature has established. Clerks and the boards of canvassers permitted absentee ballots returned without the required witness address under Wis. Stat. § 6.87 (2) to be counted in contravention of Wis. Stat. § 6.87 (6d). Clerks who received absentee ballots with improperly completed certificates or no certificates filled in missing information in contravention of Wis. Stat. § 6.87 (9). The Wisconsin Elections Commission, in contravention of Wis. Stat. § 6.875, barred special voting deputies from entering qualified nursing homes and assisted living facilities, instead mailing ballots to residents directly, thereby avoiding safeguards the legislature put in place to protect our most vulnerable citizens and loved ones. The clerk of the City of Madison ignored Wis. Stat. § 6.855 and created an event named “Democracy in the Park” and, of her own accord, designated alternate sites where absentee ballots could be collected; these ballots were counted in contravention of Wis. Stat. § 6.87 (6); and

Whereas, without legitimacy, the government of the people, by the people, and for the people shall not stand. Instead, our government will devolve into a system of coercion and bribery that seeks to use the guise of elections to hold a degree of credibility; and

Whereas, the people of Wisconsin are demanding that the legislature address questions of legitimacy; now, therefore, be it

Resolved by the assembly, That: the Wisconsin State Assembly recognizes that the most important function for a government is to conduct fair and honest elections that follow the duly enacted law; and, be it further

Resolved, That when there are significant portions of the population that question the integrity of the elections due to the failure of election officials to follow the letter of the law, it is incumbent upon the legislature to address the issues that are in question; and, be it further

Resolved, That the members of the Wisconsin State Assembly place the redress to these and other election law violations and failed administrative procedures as its highest priority and shall take up legislation crafted to ensure civil officers follow the laws as written.

It’s a longshot, but at this point every shot that has a chance is a worthy cause. The nation and the Constitution are under direct attack from enemies foreign and domestic.

