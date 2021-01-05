https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-runoff-election/2021/01/05/id/1004275

Control of the U.S. Senate — and with it the ability to block or advance Democrat Joe Biden’s agenda — is on the line in a pair of runoff elections in Georgia Tuesday after a dizzying campaign that shattered spending and early turnout records.

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are trying to hold off Democrat challengers Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, a pastor at a historic Black church in Atlanta.

The tumultuous contest’s final days have been dominated by President Donald Trump’s continued effort to reverse the state’s Nov. 3 election results, in which Biden has been certified as the winner.

On Saturday, Trump urged the state’s Republican secretary of state to reverse Biden’s victory, claiming massive fraud.

Illustrating the high stakes, both Trump and Biden campaigned in Georgia Monday, Trump in the state’s northwest and Biden in Atlanta.

The president called the Nov. 3 election “rigged” and claimed he won the state on Monday, as he used his speech to air grievances about his defeat.

“There is no way we lost Georgia,” Trump said, citing numerous examples that he claim ed indicated election fraud.

Biden’s November win, the first for a Democrat presidential candidate in Georgia in nearly 30 years, was not confirmed for more than a week. Two recounts and subsequent legal challenges from the Trump campaign pushed the state’s final certification into December.

“We won three times here,” Biden quipped at Monday’s rally as he urged Georgians to vote Democratic. “This is not an exaggeration: Georgia, the whole nation is looking to you.”

A double Democrat win in the state would split the Senate 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote giving Democrats control of the Senate. The party already holds a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

A Republican-controlled Senate would likely block many of Biden’s most ambitious policy goals in areas such as economic relief, climate change and policing.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Some 3 million ballots have already been cast in early in-person and mail voting, mirroring a trend seen in November due to the pandemic.

The winners are unlikely to be known Tuesday, and perhaps for days, as state officials are not permitted to start tallying early votes until after the polls close.

Opinion surveys have shown both races are exceedingly tight. Nearly half a billon dollars in advertising has blanketed the state’s airwaves, as dozens of independent political groups have descended on Georgia.

Democrats had been encouraged by the early vote, which included strong figures from Black voters, seen as crucial to their chances. But Republicans have historically turned out in higher numbers on Election Day.

Perdue and Loeffler have tried to strike a careful balancing act, offering support for Trump’s rigged election claims while arguing they represent the last barrier to an era of unrestrained liberalism in Washington.

“We’ll look back on this day if we don’t vote and really rue the day that we turn the keys to the kingdom over to the Democrats,” Perdue said Tuesday in an interview with Fox News.

At Monday’s rally, the crowd broke into a “Fight for Trump” chant as soon as Trump mentioned Loeffler and Perdue by name.

On Monday, Loeffler said she would object to the certification of Biden’s win when Congress meets on Wednesday to formally count the presidential vote, joining about a dozen other Republican senators. Perdue, whose term technically ended Sunday, has voiced support for the extraordinary move, which has virtually no chance of succeeding.

The campaign has seen bitter attacks, with Loeffler and Perdue characterizing the Democrats as “radical socialists” and Ossoff and Warnock calling the incumbents deeply corrupt.

Loeffler said the country’s “way of life” was on the ballot, while Warnock told supporters Tuesday is a “defining moment in American history.”

The runoff elections, a quirk of state law, became necessary when no candidate in either race earned 50% in November.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

