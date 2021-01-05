https://www.the-sun.com/news/2083448/tulsi-gabbard-slams-woke-dem-cleaver-amen/

FORMER Democratic Rep Tulsi Gabbard slammed Rep Emanuel Cleaver for choosing to say, “Amen and awoman,” during Congress’ opening prayer on Sunday.

Cleaver has gotten much flak for putting a gender inclusive spin on the prayer, including from the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr.

3

Gabbard said Congress’ focus shows they are out of touch with everyday Americans

3

Rep Cleaver ended his prayer with ‘Amen and a woman’Credit: Alamy

Gabbard, a former Congresswoman from Hawaii who chose not to run for reelection last year, said Congress’ focus on being “woke” shows how “out of touch” lawmakers are with the wants and needs of Americans.

Gabbard, who appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday, also spoke about Congress’ choice to stop using certain gendered words.

When Carlson asked how it was “empowering” to women to not acknowledge that women exist, Gabbard said that these rules do “the opposite” of that.

“It’s the height of hypocrisy for people who claim to be the champions of rights for women to deny the very biological existence of women,” Gabbard said.

“This recent rule change that the House just actually voted and passed on today … removing references to mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters from congressional rules and administration, it’s mind-blowing because it shows just how out of touch with reality and the struggles of every day Americans people in Congress are,” she added.

3

Donald Trump Jr also took issue with Congress’ opening prayerCredit: Rex Features

The former rep went on to slam Congress for choosing to focus on how congressional language is worded instead of the Covid crisis, which continues to kills thousands across the US everyday.

Cleaver has gotten quite a bit of backlash for his “Amen and a woman” comment, mostly from Republicans who take up issue with “woke” culture.

Donald Trump Jr, speaking at a rally in Georgia on Monday, said Cleaver’s comment “tells you everything you need to know about the Democratic party.”

“These people are freaking morons,” he added.

He continued to rage against woke culture, and point out that the term “Amen,” is not, in fact, gendered.

PAY DAY Second stimulus check could be in your account TODAY as funds officially available NOT IN MY HOUSE Trump says Biden WON’T take White House & pressures Pence to block win DON DENIED Trump won’t be allowed in Scotland to avoid inauguration as golf ‘not essential’ VIRUS EXPLOSION 128k hospitalized in a DAY as shock pic shows people waiting for test ‘AT MY DOOR’ Top Republican claims ‘Antifa scumbags screamed threats at his wife & newborn’ ‘FORGIVE ME’ Heartbreaking note of Congressman’s son, 25, after he lost depression battle

The word Amen originated in Hebrew scriptures as a response to prayer.

It loosely translates into current English as, “verily,” “truly” or “so be it.”

Cleaver has hit back at his critics, saying that people like Don Jr have “misinterpreted and misconstrued” his prayer “to fit a narrative that stokes resentment and greater division among portions of our population.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

