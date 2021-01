https://justthenews.com/government/congress/woman-fatally-shot-us-capitol-was-air-force-veteran?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The woman fatally shot in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday has been identified as an Air Force veteran named Ashli Babbitt, according to reports.

The woman is from California. KUSI News reported that it spoke to her husband who indicated that the woman was a supporter of President Trump.

