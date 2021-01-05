https://justthenews.com/government/world-leaders-react-dismay-and-support-upon-watching-capitol-hill-chaos?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

World leaders reacted with dismay over the deadly chaos Wednesday on Capitol Hill, watching images from afar of protesters scaling the walls of the Capitol Building and facing down armed police in the halls of one of the world’s greatest legislative bodies.

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress,” tweeted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed concern and support.

“We’re concerned and we’re following the situation minute by minute,” he said in a statement. “I think the American democratic institutions are strong, and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly.”

Canada’s foreign minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said he was “deeply shocked” by the chaos.

“The peaceful transition of power is fundamental to democracy – it must continue and it will,” he also said in a tweet. “We are following developments closely and our thoughts are with the American people.”

“Shocking & deeply sad scenes in Washington DC – we must call this out for what it is: a deliberate assault on Democracy by a sitting President & his supporters, attempting to overturn a free & fair election! The world is watching! We hope for restoration of calm,” tweeted Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

At home, former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush watch the mayhem unfolding in “disbelief and dismay.”

“It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight,” Bush also said. “This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement.”

