https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/mark-finkelstein/2021/01/04/wow-mika-brzezinski-calls-out-democrat-hypocrisy-election

A surprise from ferocious Trump hater Mika Brzezinski. On today’s Morning Joe, rather than excoriating congressional Republicans for challenging the election results, Mika called out Democrats for their hypocrisy in criticizing the Republicans!

After noting that congressional Democrats have objected to electoral votes the last three times a Republican has been elected President, Brzezinski focused on the 2004 election, in which George W. Bush defeated John Kerry. After noting that then-Senator Barbara Boxer objected to Bush’s electoral votes from Ohio, Mika cited, chapter and verse, statements at the time from fellow Democrats Dick Durbin, Chris Van Hollen, and Ed Markey praising Boxer’s move. Mika contrasted that with the statements the same three Democrats have put out in recent days, condemning the current Republican challenges.

Concluded Mika:

“Democrats should probably hold their criticism on this one. Leave the criticism to the true conservatives.”

Here’s some of Brzezinski’s lecture to Democrats:

We want to bring in that important context we were talking about. The last three times a Republican has been elected president, Democrats in the House have brought objections to the electoral votes in states the Republican nominee has won. In 2005, Senator Barbara Boxer of California lent some support to the move when she objected to George W. Bush’s electoral votes in Ohio, citing voting irregularities in the state. The move was praised at the time, including by Senator Dick Durbin . . . Compare that to Durbin’s tweet last Wednesday on the Republican’s efforts.

Husband and co-host Joe Scarborough agreed, while observing that the “scale” of what Republicans are now undertaking is much greater than that by the Democrats in 2004. He and Mika also noted that in 2004, Kerry had conceded the election, something President Trump has yet to do.

Morning Joe scraped the bottom of the Never Trumper barrel this morning, having Lincoln Project member George Conway on for his first appearance on the show. Conway claimed [feigned?] ignorance of the Democrats’ 2004 move, but in any case dismissed its significance:

“I’d forgotten about this. I don’t think I remember that that happened in 2004. It was just a, it was just a blip. Maybe not even that.”

Yet Scarborough and Brzezinski cast Conway as a true “conservative.”

Yesterday, we noted Jake Tapper on his CNN show calling out Democrat Jon Ossoff in no uncertain terms for falsely claiming that Republican Kelly Loeffler, in her Georgia senatorial race, had “campaigned with a Klansman.” Today brings us Mika calling out Democrat hypocrisy. Is the MSM flashing some signs of actual journalism, now that they assume President Trump will soon be exiting the scene?

Mika Brezinski’s calling out of Democrat hypocrisy in their criticism of Republcian electoral challenges was sponsored in part by IHOP, Allstate and ADT.

MSNBC

Morning Joe

1/4/21

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: We want to bring in that important context we were talking about. The last three times a Republican has been elected president, Democrats in the House have brought objections to the electoral votes in states the Republican nominee has won. In 2005, Senator Barbara Boxer of California lent some support to the move when she objected to George W. Bush's electoral votes in Ohio, citing voting irregularities in the state. The move was praised at the time, including by Senator Dick Durbin . . . Compare that to Durbin's tweet last Wednesday on the Republican's efforts. "The political equivalent of barking at the moon. This won't be taken seriously, nor should it be. The American people made a decision on November 3rd and that decision must and will be honored and protected by the US Senate and House of Representatives." In 2005, Durbin was not alone, when Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, then a House member, issued this press release on Boxer's efforts. It reads in part: "I believe that Senator Barbara Boxer and Representative Stephanie Tubbs Jones have performed a very valuable public service in bringing this debate before the Congress. As Americans, we should all be troubled by reports of voting problems in many parts of the country." But then last Wednesday, Hollen tweeted: "Senator Hawley's actions are grossly irresponsible. He's attempting to undermine our democratic process, fuel Trump's lies about voter fraud, and delay the certification of Biden's win. In the end, this reckless stunt will fail, and Joe Biden will become president on January 20, 2021." Fifteen years ago, Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, then a member of the House, also praised Boxer's 2004 effort, and supported her challenge. . . . Compare that to what he told the Washington Post this past weekend. "There's a political invasion of the body-snatchers which is taking place." So the point is this. Democrats should probably hold their criticism on this one. Leave the criticism to the true conservatives . . . JOE SCARBOROUGH: It was stupid for Democrats to do that in 2005. It's stupid for Republicans to do it in 2020. It was undermining of the democratic process in 2005, just because Democrats were angry that George W. Bush won Ohio. The same is true in 2020. Obviously, the big difference is the scale. . . . GEORGE CONWAY: I'd forgotten about this. I don't think I remember that that happened in 2004. It was just a, it was just a blip. Maybe not even that.

