This isn’t about Democrats or Republicans; this is about America. American Patriots are 100 Percent Fed Up with the corruption! Now arrives the hour of action! We’ve got to do this now!

100 Percent Fed Up – The Biden Campaign’s primary defense is don’t hear the evidence. That is why the public doesn’t trust the outcome of this election. Enough of the shenanigans! It’s not about the President. It’s not about which party controls our government. We need to have faith in our elections, our court systems and know that our government is controlled by We The People. We need to acknowledge courts and lawyers have been threatened and intimidated by the left. The purpose of Stop the Steal is to keep our republic alive by letting our bureaucrats know we demand oversight. The time for empty talk is over, and people are rising up.

Grassroots groups from all around the country and President Trump’s campaign members are already gathering in Washington D.C. for a pre-rally at Freedom Plaza and sister rallies at the Capitol and the Supreme Court. The goal is to send a message to Congress about certifying the electoral vote for the 2020 presidential election, which is taking place on Wednesday.

Many more will join on Wednesday for the March to Save America on the White House lawn.

Organizer “Ali” tweeted a powerful image showing a massive crowd of Trump supporters at a Stop The Steal rally in DC last month.

Breitbart – According to the March to Save America website, the following are sponsors for the event:

Stop to Steal, WildProtest.com, Turning Point Action, Rule of Law Defense Fund, Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, Moms for America, Women for America First, Tea Party Patriots, Peaceably Gather, Eighty Percent Coalition, Black Conservatives Fund, and Contribute.

Many of the same speakers and sponsors and an expected crowd of thousands of American citizens are expected to show up on Tuesday for a pre-rally to take place from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, located on 14th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Organizers told Breitbart News that members of the Trump campaign and supporters will begin the all-day event from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Pastor Brian Gibson and other faith leaders will take the stage beginning at 2:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., members of Stop the Steal and other grassroots groups will take the stage to speak.

Two other events are planned on Tuesday. Moms for America’s Save the Republic rally will take place on the Capitol grounds across from the U.S. Supreme Court, featuring prayer and speakers.

