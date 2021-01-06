http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-TZwPpIKbG8/

In 2005, when Democrats objected to presidential electors from Ohio, then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi argued the move was “democracy at work.”

Today, over 100 Republican members of the House and a dozen senators are expected to object to electors from several states. Pelosi will undoubtedly be critical of that stand afforded by the U.S. Constitution.

But back then, Pelosi praised the nobility of her colleagues’ opposition.

“Today we are witnessing democracy at work,” she declared, before disputing the notion some Republicans thought it was “frivolous.”

“This debate is fundamental to our democracy,” she argued, adding she did not intend to try to change the outcome of the 2004 election that saw President George W. Bush reelected.

Instead, she said she wanted to use to objection to highlight “the real problems” in the electoral system.

“The members of Congress who have brought this challenge are speaking up for their aggrieved constituents, many of whom may have been disenfranchised in this process,” Pelosi said.

“This is their only opportunity to have this debate while the country is listening and it is appropriate to do so. If there were other venues of this caliber, we would have taken that opportunity,” she claimed.

“But this is the opportunity. We have a responsibility to take advantage of it,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi expressed concern about “the integrity of our elections” and urged reforms.

“The American people must have confidence that every vote legally cast will be legally counted and accurately counted. But constantly shifting vote tallies in Ohio and malfunctioning electronic machines which may not have paper receipts have led to additional loss of confidence by the public,” Pelosi argued.

She said elected officials have a “solemn responsibility” to improve the system.

Pelosi said Democrats would abide by the Congress’s decision “because we are a nation of laws,” but claimed the Democrats’ complaints were not merely a conspiracy theory.

She said the debate about the electors would send a message to the world “that we are truly, truly protective of our constitution and that we honor the oath of office that we take to protect and defend the Constitution.”

