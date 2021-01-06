https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/30-new-50-americans-feel-physically-older-really/

(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Do the aches and pains of the daily grind make you feel years older than you really are? A new survey finds you’re not alone. In fact, 64 percent of Americans between 25 and 45 say they feel physically older than their actual age.

The OnePoll study finds four in 10 say that they also have aches and pains that they have no idea where they came from. The average American has seven different aches they can’t explain. Mentally, however, 73 percent feel younger than they really are.

Sixty-three percent of respondents admit they feel much older than they expected to at their current age. Nine out of ten Americans report being concerned about their heart health. Immune health (87%) and eye health (87%) are also major health concerns respondents have.

