http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wlEHYubnCbM/a-sad-day-2.php

(John Hinderaker)

I woke up not expecting a good day, but it turned out to be much worse. First we lost both Georgia Senate races, putting us at the mercy of the Democrats (or, more specifically, Joe Manchin) for the next two years. For an interesting analysis of why those races went South–and specifically, why fraud wasn’t the main problem–see this piece by Liam Bissainthe at Liberty Unyielding.

Then, of course, we had the Washington riot. My position has been consistent through the years: I oppose riots, and believe that rioters should be arrested and, when necessary to preserve order, shot. That is what I thought in January 2017 when Democrats rioted at President Trump’s inauguration, that is what I thought when Antifa and Black Lives Matter destroyed Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis, that is what I thought when Democrats tried to break into the Senate chamber during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing, and that is what I think today.

I don’t have much else to say about today’s idiocy, except that it is outrageous that security was so lax that rioters were allowed to occupy the Senate chamber, sending senators and Vice President Pence, as I understand it, fleeing. Armed guards should never allow such a thing to happen–that is why they are armed. The entire country has been embarrassed today, not just Republicans.

My only other comment is that is is time for President Trump to sit down and shut up. Yes, the Democrats tried hard to steal the election, and voter fraud may have made the difference in the outcome. No one knows whether fraud tipped the balance–not Trump, not me, not you–and we may never know.

But the republic is more important than Trump’s disappointment at failing to win a second term. In key states, he couldn’t draw enough votes to get outside the margin of fraud, which, after all, is only one percent or possibly two. The curtain is coming down. Trump can leave with dignity–well, to be fair, it might be too late for that–or without.

Now we are on to the Biden administration. I, for one, plan to #Resist the incoming administration every day for the next four years. We won’t #Resist like the Democrats did; that is, there will be no lies and no crimes. But with a cadaver like Biden, truth will be more than enough.

Some famous American once said something along the lines of, “I have not yet begun to fight.” I believe that was when he was called on to surrender. That is how I feel tonight. On January 20, the battle begins.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

