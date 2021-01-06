http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/LCPpYqbebys/a-shameful-day.php

President Trump seems determined to leave office in a manner that vindicates the vile accusations hurled at him by his opponents over the past four years. After a speech rehearsing his electoral grievances and calling on his vice president to abrogate his ministerial duty today, some of the assembled multitude followed the logic of Trump’s grievances and raided the Capitol.

The House and Senate chambers have been breached. Shots have been fired. Someone has been shot inside the Capitol. The presidential election certification proceedings have been interrupted.

Events have a revolutionary feel. Where’s Trump? Trump has tweeted asking for peace, but is otherwise missing in action at present.

President Trump apparently has no family or friends who can talk him out of the course he has chosen to follow. Order will be restored, but not before the stench of disgrace has attached itself to President Trump for his part in this shameful day.

UPDATE: President Trump has released a recorded statement reiterating his grievances and asking his supporters to go home.

Via Tim Haims/RealClearPolitics.

