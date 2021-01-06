http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Kb4EqV1AWQ0/

Actress Alyssa Milano tweeted to her 3.7 million Twitter followers her very own legislative agenda that Democrats in Congress should “pass ASAP” on Wednesday, which included the “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” among others.

“Organizers of color and voters of color continue to save the republic,” tweeted Alyssa Milano, who went on to list the Acts that she would like to see passed by Democrats.

“Bills Democrats need to pass ASAP: 1. John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, 2. The Anti-Racism in Public Health Act, 3. The Breathe Act, 4. George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020,” tweeted the Conflict of Interest actress and left-wing activist, pushing her agenda for the country.

Organizers of color and voters of color continue to save the republic. Bills Democrats need to pass ASAP: 1. John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act 2. The Anti-Racism in Public Health Act 3. The Breathe Act 4. George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 pic.twitter.com/SonFc2K5PU — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 6, 2021

Included in her tweet was a GIF of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) dancing at a campaign event in Georgia in 2018.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is a bill introduced by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) to “amend the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to revise the criteria for determining which States and political subdivisions are subject to section 4 of the Act.”

Critics claim the bill would codify into law many of the election practices like expanded mail-in voting that are a source of controversy because they are easily susceptible to voter fraud.

As for the Anti-Racism in Public Health Act, introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the bill “establishes within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a National Center on Antiracism and Health and a law enforcement violence prevention program.”

The BREATHE Act, pushed by “Squad” members, is a wide-ranging bill that would slash police funds and give reparations.

The “legislation that would radically transform the nation’s criminal justice system by eliminating life sentences, retroactively expunging drug crimes, shutting down multiple federal agencies and permanently closing prisons and immigration detention centers, among other agenda items,” reported Fox News.

“The bill also seeks to end gang databases, establish pilot programs for a universal basic income, and afford voting rights and “lifetime education” to all illegal immigrants and incarcerated criminals,” the report added.

The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 seeks to lower “the criminal intent standard — from willful to knowing or reckless — to convict a law enforcement officer for misconduct in a federal prosecution,” as well as limit “qualified immunity as a defense to liability in a private civil action against a law enforcement officer or state correctional officer.”

The bill also creates a national registry that would compile data on complaints of police.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

