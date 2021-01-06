https://www.theblaze.com/news/whoopi-goldberg-meghan-mccain-raphael-warnock

Co-host Meghan McCain has been having a tough couple of days on “The View.”

On Monday, the lone conservative voice on the decidedly left-wing TV program was forced to push back against Joy Behar — perhaps the most ardent leftist co-host on the show — over her “dangerous'” rhetoric regarding those who voted for President Donald Trump.

But it got nastier on Wednesday during a segment in which “The View” welcomed with open arms the new U.S. senator-elect from Georgia, the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

What happened?

McCain had no intention of pitching softballs to the far-left Democrat, fresh from his runoff victory Tuesday night — but she did offer him congratulations to start things off.

“I watched your race closely like everyone else, and you talked a lot about unity on the campaign trail and the need to unify the country and unify Georgians,” she continued. “But progressives across the country are celebrating that your election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court with more members. Your colleague [Democratic U.S. Sen.] Joe Manchin has joined with Republicans to reject those ideas. [Democratic Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer this morning tweeted ‘buckle up.’ So you could understand how it’s hard for Republicans like to believe in the spirit of unity. And I want to know, will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up on all of those things?”

Warnock skirted McCain’s question by replying that he hasn’t been thinking about those issues, and neither are his constituents. But McCain refused to let him grandstand, and she interrupted his attempt to move the goalposts.

“Senator, I do believe that average Americans care about packing the courts, and I just want to know if you would agree and join Joe Manchin and agree that you’re not for that?” McCain continued.

Already a skilled politician, Warnock certainly knows how to avoid giving direct answers — and he warbled on about other issues.

But after he finished, McCain continued to press: “Senator, I understand that. I’m just asking you a direct question. I just wanted to know if you would join—”

Goldberg, however, began speaking while McCain was still asking her question: “Well … actually, I’m going to end this. I get …”

And then she yelled at McCain: “Hey, listen!”

Dialing it back just a tad, Goldberg continued by saying, “We’re gonna say thanks to the Senator-elect, Rev. Raphael Warnock, and we will be right back. Thanks for coming back, sir.”

