Paul Gosar

Applause broke out on Wednesday as Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) objected to Joe Biden’s electors for Arizona.

Since the states are certified in alphabetical order, Arizona was the first state to be challenged by Republican lawmakers on Wednesday as Congress convened to certify the electoral college votes.

Rep. Gosar stood up and objected to Arizona’s electors.

Gosar was joined by Senator Ted Cruz.

Congressman Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz object to the electoral college submission of Arizona pic.twitter.com/OaUARI4zGu — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 6, 2021

