https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/bare-chested-trump-supporter-horns-takes-speakers-seat-us-house/
Horned protester replaces Pelosi in House.
He was “armed” with a US flag and Viking horns.
“Armed” with a flag and Viking horns. pic.twitter.com/2Ga42z0asQ
— Ricky (@RickyInWestEnd) January 6, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
He’s wearing horns pic.twitter.com/gcEwyfRs2T
— ibToast (@ibToast) January 6, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
fine the election was fraudulent, just look at these horns, only a person with valid arguments can wield such horns pic.twitter.com/TIWo5eUfiW
— grün weiße krieger fan account (@timo77lol) January 6, 2021
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The post Bare-Chested Trump Supporter with Horns Takes Over Speaker’s Seat in US House appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.