Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech warned Wednesday, following the Georgia Senate runoffs where the Democratic candidates declared victory, that President-elect Joe Biden also captured more flexibility to make even more radical appointments.

If the Democratic leads hold, barring state-mandated recounts, the Democratic pick-ups would tie up the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the upper chamber tie-breaker.

“The most immediate thing you’re going to see though when it comes to a flipped Senate is a real freedom on the part of Joe Biden to name whoever he wants to a lot of critical positions,” Domenech said on Fox News. “Those nominations are things that could have been difficult fights, situations where he might not have gone with someone who could be more radical in a particular situation.”

Domenech pointed out that Biden, whose family is the subject of three federal investigations, still has not made a nomination for attorney general with just two weeks to go before the inauguration.

While several outlets called the race for Democrat Raphael Warnock toppling incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democrat Jon Ossoff leads by a narrower margin over incumbent Sen. David Perdue, as they head for an outcome that could trigger a recount.

“This is a situation where clearly Republicans did not have the kind of result they wanted with these two incumbents,” Domenech said.

What President Donald Trump must now do to retain his role as leader of the Republican Party, Domenech said, is to tailor his message to what he wants to accomplish today and moving forward as he rallies supporters in Washington who are protesting the congressional certification of the November election.

“But I think that the actual lessons you could take away from this moment is that you need the Trump coalition plus a little bit more,” Domenech said. “If honestly, you had Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue match up with the numbers that they had gotten when Donald Trump was on the ballot, they would still be senators today.”

