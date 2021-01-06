https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/biden-crawls-basement-condemn-siege-capitol-building-shuffles-away-podium-video/

Joe Biden crawled out of his basement on Wednesday to condemn the ‘siege’ at the Capitol building.

Chaos erupted on Wednesday after Vice President Mike Pence announced he would not block Biden’s electors.

Biden could barely read the teleprompter as he condemned the uprising.

“I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege,” said Biden.

BREAKING: President-elect Joe Biden: “I call on Pres. Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.” “It’s not protest—it’s insurrection.” https://t.co/EzJJ0Rqggf pic.twitter.com/e06LZ9rQvw — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2021

Biden then shuffled away from the lectern as reporters shouted questions at him.

‘Are you concerned about your inauguration?’ a reporter asked as Biden shuffled away.

Biden: ‘I am not concerned about my safety, security, or the inauguration. I am not concerned. The American people are going to stand up and stand up now. Enough is enough is enough.’

Reporter: ‘Are you concerned about your inauguration?’

Biden: ‘I am not concerned about my safety, security, or the inauguration. I am not concerned. The American people are going to stand up and stand up now. Enough is enough is enough.’ pic.twitter.com/i8ycnHkh5b — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 6, 2021

President Trump activated the National Guard on Wednesday and called for peace in a statement from the White House.

