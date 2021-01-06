https://nypost.com/2021/01/06/joe-biden-taps-merrick-garland-as-attorney-general-nominee-report/

President-elect Joe Biden will select Judge Merrick Garland as his attorney general nominee, according to a report Wednesday. ​​

Biden is picking Garland over former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, who were also considered front-runners for the post, Politico reported.​​

G​arland was nominated by President Barack Obama in March 2016 as his choice to fill the vacancy on the US Supreme Court following Antonin Scalia’s death.​

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refused to allow his nomination to be considered.

