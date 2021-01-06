https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/06/ralph-northam-sending-virginia-national-guard-to-d-c-amid-chaos/

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Wednesday that he will send the state national guard to Washington, DC, amid chaos and protestors entering the Capitol building.

“My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C. Per the Mayor’s request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers,” the Virginia governor wrote Wednesday.

Footage emerged Wednesday afternoon of the Virginia state police driving into D.C.

Over 50 VA state police and multiple SWAT teams driving into to DC in last few minutes #capitol #Coup pic.twitter.com/pHS96fY2rp — Owen Howe (@LeftwithTruth) January 6, 2021

The announcement follows as Donald Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building to object to the 2020 presidential election certification.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday that Trump ordered the National Guard to D.C. to reestablish order.

“At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” McEnany wrote.

After protesters stormed the Capitol building, the president urged his supporters to remain peaceful.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump wrote. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Trump added later, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Other prominent Republicans, such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), called on protestors to stop the violence.

“Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform,” Paul said. “Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it.” Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform. Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote, “Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support.” Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021 Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

