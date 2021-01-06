https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-adult-male-stabbed-outside-trump-hotel-dc/

An adult male was stabbed outside of Trump Hotel on Wednesday evening.

The stabbing took place shortly after the Capitol was cleared of Trump supporters who had stormed the building in protest.

“DC Police tell NBC an adult male has been stabbed outside of the Trump Hotel. The victim has been transported conscious and breathing. No arrests have been made,” NBC reporter Geoff Bennett tweeted.

DC Police tell NBC an adult male has been stabbed outside of the Trump Hotel. The victim has been transported conscious and breathing. No arrests have been made. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Adult Male Stabbed Outside DC Trump Hotel — Chief America 1st Trumpster (President Elect) (@ChiefTrumpster) January 6, 2021

The situation is currently unfolding, and it is unclear what sparked the confrontation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the situation unfolds.

