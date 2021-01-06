https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-bomb-found-at-rnc-national-guard-deployed-republicans-fume-at-chaos

A bomb was reportedly found at the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday and was detonated by law enforcement officials.

“An explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries,” The New York Times reported. “The device that was found at the R.N.C. was a pipe bomb that was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, according to an official for the R.N.C.”

The package that was found at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has not yet been identified. Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported that the FBI was investigating reports of “suspicious devices at the Capital.”

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard after the riots had been underway for at least an hour following a rally that he held in Washington, D.C.

Republican lawmakers fumed at the violence carried and publicly called on Trump to address the nation.

