A bomb was reportedly found at the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday and was detonated by law enforcement officials.

“An explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington and the nearby headquarters of the Democratic National Committee was evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries,” The New York Times reported. “The device that was found at the R.N.C. was a pipe bomb that was successfully destroyed by a bomb squad, according to an official for the R.N.C.”

The package that was found at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has not yet been identified. Fox News reporter Chad Pergram reported that the FBI was investigating reports of “suspicious devices at the Capital.”

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard after the riots had been underway for at least an hour following a rally that he held in Washington, D.C.

Republican lawmakers fumed at the violence carried and publicly called on Trump to address the nation.

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Stop this bullshit right now. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 6, 2021

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high. Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted. God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW. The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong. And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Stop stoking division. Stop spreading hatred. Stop using malicious rhetoric (such as false & reckless charges of “sedition”). Stop showing contempt for the half of the country that disagrees with you. Violence is wrong. We can do better. We are one Nation. #EPluribusUnum https://t.co/Kikh4dW46u — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

This violence is unacceptable and un-American. Joined @FoxBusiness to discuss: pic.twitter.com/R8RxGB8SyO — Rep. Mark Green (@RepMarkGreen) January 6, 2021

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

BILL BARR: “The violence at the Capitol building is outrageous and it is despicable. Federal agents should move immediately to disperse it.” -per FOX — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 6, 2021

There must be ZERO tolerance for violence in any form! Please listen to our great Capitol Police who need to get control immediately. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 6, 2021

The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it. Team Scott is safe. God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 6, 2021

