https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/06/breaking-cnns-jim-acosta-has-the-scoop-on-how-the-lincoln-project-wants-trump-dealt-with-over-capitol-riots/

You can imagine how CNN’s Jim Acosta is feeling about today’s events. He’s pretty upset:

Storming the Capitol is not patriotic. https://t.co/uQf770gh1b — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2021

Trump releases a taped address that claims the election was stolen from him. But he says the rioters “have to go home now.” https://t.co/DVLrxyedZG — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2021

Honestly, we can’t fault Jim for being upset. Unlike so many of the times he’s clutched his pearls over Donald Trump, this time, he’s got good reason to.

That said, Jim is apparently really determined to still get on our nerves:

Lincoln Project calls for immediate House impeachment and Senate conviction of Trump to force his expedited removal from office. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 6, 2021

Ah, yes. That hugely influential Lincoln Project, full of influential people who have tons of influence on the Legislative Branch.

…..is there not more pressing news to report than what the L*ncoln Pr*ject thinks about current affairs https://t.co/dT8vWNR0Bv — Cletus Van Damme (@Callicleez) January 6, 2021

Why are we reporting on what the Lincoln Project says https://t.co/WNGbvN4ZEC — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 6, 2021

Why do we care what the Lincoln Project says? We haven’t forgotten the way they fanned the flames in Georgia and contributed to the very behavior from Trump that they want him impeached over today.

Jim Acosta had a chance to do some actual journalism today and he blew it. Again.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

