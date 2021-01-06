https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-d-c-enacts-lockdowns-after-trump-supporters-storm-capitol-force-evacuations

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday afternoon that she was instituting a citywide curfew for the entire city at 6:00 in response to Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building, which forced an evacuation while forcing others to shelter in place. There also appears to be an armed standoff inside one of the chambers.

Newly-elected Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tweeted out a video of one of the incidents that unfolded in the nation’s capital following a rally that President Donald Trump held.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police,” Mace wrote. “This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police. This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today. pic.twitter.com/jC9P0YfSLQ — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) January 6, 2021

Other videos showed the protesters appearing to fight with law enforcement officials inside the Capitol building.

Rioters have broken into the Capitol building and are fighting law enforcement. Video by @ElijahSchaffer: pic.twitter.com/vfafgJU6YX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 6, 2021

There also appeared to be a standoff inside one of the chambers as law enforcement officials barricaded the doors and had guns drawn and pointed at the door.

There is now an armed standoff at the door of the House. Cops have their guns drawn and barricaded the door. https://t.co/zwbNWqH2LB pic.twitter.com/f7rAh5A7lq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. called out the violence on Twitter, writing: “This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

Someone was just brought out of the U.S. Capitol on a stretcher with what appears to be a very serious injury. pic.twitter.com/kApclfASsM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 6, 2021

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

