https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-defense-sec-says-discussed-deploying-national-guard-pelosi-pence-not-president-trump/

The Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller has said that he discussed deployment of National Guard to the Capitol protest with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer — but not President Donald Trump.

It is being reported that Pence was the one who ultimately activated the National Guard, not President Trump.

“Chairman Milley and I just spoke separately with the Vice President and with Speaker Pelosi, Leader McConnell, Senator Schumer and Representative Hoyer about the situation at the U.S. Capitol,” Miller said in a statement. “We have fully activated the D.C. National Guard to assist federal and local law enforcement as they work to peacefully address the situation. We are prepared to provide additional support as necessary and appropriate as requested by local authorities. Our people are sworn to defend the constitution and our democratic form of government and they will act accordingly.”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, however, has said that President Trump made the decision.

“At President @realDonaldTrump ’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” McEnany tweeted.

