https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-electoral-certification-of-joe-biden-moves-forward-pence-unable-to-stop-it

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Wednesday that he will not stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States following November’s election.

“After an election with significant allegations of voting irregularities and numerous instances of officials setting aside state election law, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about the integrity of chis election,” Pence said in a statement. “The American people choose the American President, and have every right under the law to demand free and fair elections and a full investigation of electoral misconduct. As presiding officer, I will do my duty to ensure that these concerns receive a fair and open hearing in the Congress of the United States. Objections will be heard, evidence will be presented, and the elected representatives of the American people will make their decision.”

“Our Founders created the Electoral College in 1787, and it first convened in 1789,” Pence continued. “With the advent of political parties, the Electoral College was amended in 1804 to provide that Electors vote separately for President and Vice President. Following a contentious election in 1876, with widespread allegations of fraud and malfeasance, Congress spent a decade establishing rules and procedures to govern the counting of electoral votes and the resolution of any objections. During the 130 years since the Electoral Count Act was passed, Congress has, without exception, used these formal procedures to count the electoral votes every four years.”

Pence said that he and his team studied the Constitution thoroughly because of the contentious nature of last year’s elections and concluded that he does not have the power to unilaterally accept or reject votes.

“The President is the chief executive officer of the Federal Government under our Constitution, possessing immense power to impact the lives of the American people,” Pence continued. “The Presidency belongs to the American people, and to them alone. When disputes concerning a presidential election arise, under Federal law, it is the people’s representatives who review the evidence and resolve disputes through a democratic process. Our Founders were deeply skeptical of concentrations of power and created a Republic based on separation of powers and checks and balances under the Constitution of the United States.”

Mike Pence is not having it. Says question about raising a parliamentry point of order if a member is not physically on the House floor “constitutes debate,” bangs his gavel and moves on — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) January 6, 2021

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

