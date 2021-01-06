https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-identity-of-woman-fatally-shot-at-trump-protest-revealed-report

The identity of the person who was fatally shot at the United States Capitol was revealed Wednesday evening to be a woman named Ashli Babbit, a wife and 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force residing in California.

“The woman who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol during the protests was from the San Diego area,” local news station KUSI News reported, noting that the station spoke to the victim’s husband.

“The woman is Ashli Babbit, a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service,” the report added. “Her husband says she was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.”

“Nothing will stop us…. they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light,” the victim reportedly tweeted the day before she was fatally shot, the New York Post reports.

“Babbit took a fatal bullet to the chest during the mayhem inside the Capitol,” the Post report said. “Video footage captured the gunshot, as well as the woman crumpling to the floor. She was apparently shot by Capitol Police, law-enforcement sources told The Post.”

Though details concerning the incident are still somewhat unclear and the shooting is currently under investigation, NBC News similarly reported that the victim was shot by a member of law enforcement during the Wednesday chaos at the Capitol. “BREAKING: 1 person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement as Trump supporters stormed the building, several law enforcement officials say,” the outlet posted via Twitter.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear,” the Associated Press noted. “The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.”

“A separate video showed the woman being removed from the Capitol on a stretcher. A police officer was also injured,” The Daily Wire reported.

Images circulated online Wednesday showing several officers in the House chambers with guns drawn on protesters trying to enter the session room through a small window. It’s unclear if the incident was directly related to the fatal shooting of Babbit.

“In addition to the shooting, pipe bombs were reportedly found near the Republican National Committee’s headquarters and a suspicious package was identified outside the Democratic National Committee’s headquarters,” The Daily Wire noted. “An IED was also found on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, according to NBC News and law enforcement sources.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation is open into Babbit’s death.

