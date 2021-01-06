https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-lawmakers-told-get-chairs-precaution-patriots-breach-us-senate-house-floors-tear-gas-used-inside-capitol/

Lawmakers have been told to “get under chairs” in case patriots who are now inside the Capitol Building breach the chamber.

The Capitol is also being evacuated and CNN reports that tear gas has been used inside the building and lawmakers are holding gas masks.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Pence Releases Statement Ahead of Certification of Electoral College, Says He Will NOT Block Biden’s Electors

Police have completely lost control of the situation.

Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the chamber.

Watch Live:

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the protest unfolds.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...