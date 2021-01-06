https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-lawmakers-told-get-chairs-precaution-patriots-breach-us-senate-house-floors-tear-gas-used-inside-capitol/

Lawmakers have been told to “get under chairs” in case patriots who are now inside the Capitol Building breach the chamber.

The Capitol is also being evacuated and CNN reports that tear gas has been used inside the building and lawmakers are holding gas masks.

JUST IN – U.S. lawmakers are now asked to “get under the chairs” as a precaution if protesters breach into the US Senate or House floors. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached all security barriers and are now actively destroying and occupying the Capitol building I repeat. The Feds have lost control of the Capitol building Revolution in process Not a drill Videos to follow tonight live on BlazeTV — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

JUST IN – Protesters have stormed the U.S Capitol, climbing floors inside.pic.twitter.com/FltlSTeCl4 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

View from inside the Capitol as people gather on the West Front. The Capitol is currently on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/XKNKWNbHxZ — Caroline Brehman (@carolinebrehman) January 6, 2021

Police have completely lost control of the situation.

JUST IN – Protesters are fighting with Secret Service and Capitol Police within the U.S. capitol.pic.twitter.com/ziveA5kBJ8 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the chamber.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the protest unfolds.

