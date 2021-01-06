https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-patriots-inside-nancy-pelosis-office-emails-open-screen/

Blaze TV reporter Elijah Schaffer has tweeted a photo from inside Nancy Pelosi’s office where emails were left open on the computer screen as staff rushed to flee.

Schaffer wrote, “I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building.”

The reporter also tweeted a photo of her unlocked computer screen.

The chambers have been barricaded as patriots are attempting to break down the door, according to CNN.

Police have completely lost control of the situation.

Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the chamber.

Watch Live:

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the protest unfolds.

