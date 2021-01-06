https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-patriots-inside-nancy-pelosis-office-emails-open-screen/

Blaze TV reporter Elijah Schaffer has tweeted a photo from inside Nancy Pelosi’s office where emails were left open on the computer screen as staff rushed to flee.

Schaffer wrote, “I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building.”

The reporter also tweeted a photo of her unlocked computer screen.

BREAKING: I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution pic.twitter.com/m24YjtWIXh — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The chambers have been barricaded as patriots are attempting to break down the door, according to CNN.

BREAKING: revolution in process as Trump supporters break into the Capitol building, attacking police, breaking windows, and knocking down doors Full anarchy at this “mostly peaceful” demonstration DC The people have pushed through & are storming to main chambers pic.twitter.com/NW6VDDNBQw — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached all security barriers and are now actively destroying and occupying the Capitol building I repeat. The Feds have lost control of the Capitol building Revolution in process Not a drill Videos to follow tonight live on BlazeTV — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

JUST IN – Protesters have stormed the U.S Capitol, climbing floors inside.pic.twitter.com/FltlSTeCl4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police officers are holding them steps away from the Senate chamber, which is locked. Senators are inside. I see a few confederate flags. pic.twitter.com/YI7X7KmuUG — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

View from inside the Capitol as people gather on the West Front. The Capitol is currently on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/XKNKWNbHxZ — Caroline Brehman (@carolinebrehman) January 6, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police have completely lost control of the situation.

Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the chamber.

Watch Live:

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the protest unfolds.

The post BREAKING: Patriots Are INSIDE NANCY PELOSI’S OFFICE — Emails Open on Screen appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

