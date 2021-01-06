https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-patriots-made-way-inside-capitol-pence-evacuated-lawmakers-sheltering-place/

Patriots have now made their way past the police and into the Capitol building.

They are reportedly gathering outside the Senate chamber.

Police have completely lost control of the situation.

Vice President Mike Pence has been evacuated from the chamber.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be providing updates as the protest unfolds.

