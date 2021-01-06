https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-patriots-stormed-capitol-building-masses-breaching-federal-barriers-cops-losing-control/

Masses of patriots have stormed the Capitol Building after Vice President Mike Pence announced that he will not be standing with President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Reporters on the scene say that “thousands” of people have breached the barriers and that there is currently no cellphone service at the building.

“Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them, Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer tweeted.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters are storming the grounds of the Capitol Building and tearing down fencing. pic.twitter.com/rEBIC9IUJq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

“Patriots have stormed the Capitol building ground and are breaching federal barriers and police in the masses. No cell service but video coming. Non lethal force in effect. Full unlawful assembly in display. Never seen anything like this. Insane. Thousands occupying,” Schaffer said.

BREAKING: patriots have stormed the Capitol building ground and are breaching federal barriers and police in the masses. No cell service but video coming. Non lethal force in effect. Full unlawful assembly in display. Never seen anything like this. Insane. Thousands occupying — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of Trump supporters have stormed the barricades at the back of the Capitol and are marching toward the building. pic.twitter.com/68nB7QyiP9 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) January 6, 2021

BREAKING: patriots have stormed the Capitol building ground and are breaching federal barriers and police in the masses. No cell service but video coming. Non lethal force in effect. Full unlawful assembly in display. Never seen anything like this. Insane. Thousands occupying pic.twitter.com/KBU7s9ZfFw — Anon 🇺🇸🇮🇹 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Q19086312Q) January 6, 2021

This situation is ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be updating and providing photos and videos as they become availble.

