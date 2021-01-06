https://www.infowars.com/posts/breaking-pence-grants-ted-cruzs-motion-to-object-to-arizona-electoral-college-results/
About The Author
Related Posts
Beijing Biden Taps Obama Benghazi Liar Susan Rice for Regime Role
December 10, 2020
Why Roger Stone Deserved to Be Pardoned
December 28, 2020
Whistleblower Details Illegal Ballot Harvesting of Disabled Voters in Wisconsin Group Homes
November 19, 2020
Illegal Alien Charged In Girl’s Murder Was DACA DREAMer
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy