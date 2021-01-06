https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-pence-releases-statement-ahead-certification-electoral-college-says-will-not-block-bidens-electors/

Vice President Mike Pence released a statement ahead of the certification of the Electoral College.

Pence rebuffed President Trump’s call to reject Biden’s electors.

President Trump on Wednesday during his speech in DC repeatedly called on Vice President Mike Pence to due his duty and defer the certification of Biden votes in contested states back to the state legislatures.

Pence folded like a lawn chair.

“It is my considered judgement that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” Pence said.

