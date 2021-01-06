https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-pence-rushed-senate-chambers-trump-supporters-storm-capitol/

Vice President Mike Pence has been rushed out of the Senate chambers as thousands of Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol grounds.

Protesters have made their way inside of the building and are outside the chamber.

Yes. Capitol is now in complete chaos. Pence has been pulled from the senate chamber. https://t.co/r3VCc85JEc — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The building is surrounded and in complete chaos.

Offices have also been evacuated.

