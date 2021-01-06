https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-pence-rushed-senate-chambers-trump-supporters-storm-capitol/

Vice President Mike Pence has been rushed out of the Senate chambers as thousands of Trump supporters have stormed the Capitol grounds.

Protesters have made their way inside of the building and are outside the chamber.

The building is surrounded and in complete chaos.

Offices have also been evacuated.

