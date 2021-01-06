https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-president-trump-activates-national-guard-chaos-erupts-capitol-building/

President Trump activated the National Guard on Wednesday after patriots stormed the Capitol building.

Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers were evacuated or told to shelter in place.

A female Trump supporter who was inside the Capitol was shot in the neck (possibly fatal) by police.

President Trump called for peace before deploying the National Guard.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Trump said.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced the President activated the National Guard along with other federal protective services.

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

