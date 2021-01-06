https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-president-trump-don-jr-condemn-violence-after-capitol-breached-stay-peaceful

President Donald Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., condemned violence on Wednesday after supporters of the president stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“This is wrong and not who we are,” Trump Jr. posted to Twitter, minutes before his father offered condemnation. “Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone.”

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” the president tweeted. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday afternoon that she was instituting a citywide curfew for the entire city at 6:00 in response to Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building, which forced an evacuation while forcing others to shelter in place,” The Daily Wire reported Wednesday.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police,” posted newly-elected Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) via Twitter. “This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

About 15 minutes before Trump urged his supporters to “stay peaceful,” he took to Twitter to blast Vice President Mike Pence after he announced that he did not have the “unilateral authority” to block certification of the Electoral College votes.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” POTUS wrote. “USA demands the truth!”

